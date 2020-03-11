Saturna Capital CORP Trims Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,038,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. 80,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,969. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

