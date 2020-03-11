Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Trading 15.2% Higher

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)’s share price traded up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.80, 476,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 648,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $196.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

