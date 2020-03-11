ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 346.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of ServiceNow worth $133,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $26.21 on Wednesday, reaching $286.59. The company had a trading volume of 234,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.33. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $10,307,332.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,667 shares of company stock worth $31,212,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

