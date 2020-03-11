Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Set at C$10.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) has been given a C$10.00 target price by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 358.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:VII traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,016. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.52.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.