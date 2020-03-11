Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

SCL stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.44. The company had a trading volume of 628,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The company has a market cap of $495.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.46.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$31,453.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,981.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCL. TD Securities decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.96.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

