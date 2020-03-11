Sociall (SCL) Reaches Market Cap of $67,857.93

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $67,857.93 and approximately $183.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.02334808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00205207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00117199 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

