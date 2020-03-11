SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $6,303.87 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000090 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

