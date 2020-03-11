Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Shares Up 14.6%

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) shot up 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.52, 223,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 398,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $4,177,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $4,527,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,190,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,178,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

