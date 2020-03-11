STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. 298,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

