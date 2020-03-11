STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 552 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $8.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688,812. The company has a market cap of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.