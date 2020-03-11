STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,935 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,520 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. 609,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,040. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.