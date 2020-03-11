STA Wealth Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 190,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $115.71 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

