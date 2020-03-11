STA Wealth Management LLC Buys 508 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 773.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 204,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,087. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

