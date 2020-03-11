STA Wealth Management LLC Buys 633 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. 468,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,591. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

