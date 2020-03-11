STA Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.02. 338,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,067. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.43. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $160.10 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

