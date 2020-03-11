STA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

STA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of EPD traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 13,891,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,146,496 shares of company stock worth $29,890,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

