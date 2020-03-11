STA Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after purchasing an additional 442,942 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 385,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,852,000 after purchasing an additional 361,669 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $162.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,522,507. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

