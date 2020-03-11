STA Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after buying an additional 1,463,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,328. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

