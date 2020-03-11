STA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 685.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 166,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 145,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.73. 4,383,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,972. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $27,023,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,945,013 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,438,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.