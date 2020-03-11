STA Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $16.88 on Wednesday, reaching $246.02. 248,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,291. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $243.40 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

