STA Wealth Management LLC Invests $244,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.61. 5,120,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,581. The firm has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.