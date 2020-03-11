STA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

STA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 40,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.55. 728,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.11 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.