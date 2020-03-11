STA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 782 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $20.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.65. 417,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $252.03 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.44. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

