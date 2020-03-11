STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.97. The company had a trading volume of 353,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average of $138.38. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.87 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

