STA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

STA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,817,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

