Steffen E. Palko Purchases 903,128 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 337,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,363,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $667.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

