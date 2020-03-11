Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Up 15%

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) shot up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.83, 454,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 263,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,928,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

