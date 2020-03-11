Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of SMMF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,194. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,906.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 387,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,987,360.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,508 shares of company stock valued at $191,666 and sold 5,382 shares valued at $147,627. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

