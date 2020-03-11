Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,002 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in Ecolab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $185.59. 118,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.58. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

