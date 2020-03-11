Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,970 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLP traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,436. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $188,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

