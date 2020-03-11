Summit Global Investments Acquires 3,630 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.16% of Myers Industries worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE MYE traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.52. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

