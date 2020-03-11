Summit Global Investments Acquires 4,195 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.19% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 36,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

