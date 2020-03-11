Summit Global Investments Acquires 685 Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.15% of First Bancshares worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBMS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,079. First Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $498.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.48.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

