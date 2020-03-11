Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 18,479 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.48. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.62.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

