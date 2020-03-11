Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 181,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. 26,310,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,142,746. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

