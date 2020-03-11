Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.09% of Trueblue worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trueblue by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Trueblue alerts:

TBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.