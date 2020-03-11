Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in BP were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $29,537,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BP by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,109,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 577,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.04.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,308. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

