Summit Global Investments Buys 6,315 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.10% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 39,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 587,627 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,845. The stock has a market cap of $683.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,112. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

