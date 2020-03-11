Summit Global Investments Buys 99 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $35.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $665.93. 9,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $638.92 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

