Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 11,200 Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Mantech International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.48. 9,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,534. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.94. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

