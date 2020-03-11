Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ennis were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 141,182 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth $2,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 12,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,025. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

