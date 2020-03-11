Summit Global Investments Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

