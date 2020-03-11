Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 41,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,111. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.