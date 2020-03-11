Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in First Financial were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 5,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,111. The stock has a market cap of $546.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. First Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

