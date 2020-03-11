Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,371,564. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.