Summit Global Investments Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.11% of Ingles Markets worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

