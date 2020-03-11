Summit Global Investments Has $1.57 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.