Summit Global Investments Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in VF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of VF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after acquiring an additional 511,670 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,746,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.86. 362,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $60.87 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

