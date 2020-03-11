Summit Global Investments Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.09% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after buying an additional 65,637 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 518,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 5,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $827.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UBA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

