Summit Global Investments Has $921,000 Holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.16% of Vectrus worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vectrus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE:VEC traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.96. 4,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. Vectrus Inc has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $520.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. Equities analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

